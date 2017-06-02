More Rain And Storms Likely Today

by Ben Lang

Friday will feature another round of scattered showers and storms, especially towards the afternoon and early evening. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and Storms will diminish in coverage overnight, with lows falling to the upper 60s. A mostly cloudy sky will persist tonight.

More rain expected this weekend. The pattern of the last several days continues for Saturday, with scattered storms firing up around noon and persisting until the evening hours. Not a total washout, but rainfall likely. The chance for rain looks a bit higher for Sunday and Monday, with a cold front making its way towards the area. The front won’t fully clear the area until Wednesday, but Wednesday will feature a return of sunshine and slightly cooler temps. It should be dry with plenty of sun to end next week.