Rainy Weekend Ahead

by Shane Butler

A rather hot and humid air mass remains in place across our area throughout the weekend. This means what you’ve seen the last few days, you’re gonna get again and this will be sticking around through next Tuesday. It’s basically scat’d showers and t-storms at just about anytime but especially during the afternoon hours. Some storms will be capable of frequent lightning, very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. We do eventually see this weather pattern moving out and a return to drier conditions. You will just have to wait until Wednesday to see full sunshine and feel some drier air for a change. Have a great weekend!