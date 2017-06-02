Selma Robbery Suspect Shot and Killed by Victim

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed in Selma by one of the victims he was trying to rob.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says robbery suspect has been identified as 20 year old Tyler Rose of Selma.

Collier says Rose walked up to a vehicle at a house on Leroy Street Wednesday night and told the couple inside to “Give it up!”

He says Rose then shot the man in the leg and took the woman’s purse.

“At that point the male victim after being shot was also armed, our investigation reveals that he loaded his weapon at that point and in an effort, we fully believe and investigation shows, in an effort to protect the life of himself and his family, returned fire and killed the suspect,” said Collier.

He said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Collier says he has asked the mayor to ask the city council to implement a 9 pm curfew for anyone 18 years old and younger.