Shooting in Marengo Co. Leaves One Dead, One Behind Bars

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A shooting in Marengo County leaves one man dead and another man behind bars.

Sheriff Ben Bates says 26 year old Joseph Miles of Myrtlewood has been arrested and charged with the murder of 46 year old Chadrick Kornegay.

Bates says Kornegay was shot and killed in the front yard of his home Monday evening.

“First responders was dispatched to the Half Acre community about a male who had been shot in the chest,” said Bates.

“When we got on the scene medics was working on him and later on he passed away on the scene.”

Bates says the murder is the first in the county this year.

He says Miles is being held in the Marengo County Jail without bond.