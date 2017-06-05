Rain Lingers Into Midweek

by Shane Butler

Our rainy weather pattern remains and it’s sticking around through Wednesday. You can expect occasional showers and t-storms each day. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. The rain activity will be departing as a cold front moves into the area Wednesday. Sunny and drier weather conditions return for the latter half of the week. Mornings will start out fairly nice while afternoons warm into the upper 80s. Drier air along with warming temperatures hang through the weekend. We could see a return to afternoon showers/t-storms early next week.