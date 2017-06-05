Selma Library Hosts Summer Activities

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

When school lets out for the summer, people in Dallas County know they can turn to the public library for a fun, safe place for kids to have a productive summer.

The annual Sensational Selma Summer at the library kicked off today with the Fantastic Dynamite Magic Show.

The program features eight weeks of fun-filled activities.

Library Director Becky Nichols say this year they’ve added something new this summer called the Picasso Series.

“We’re working in collaboration with the Black Belt Foundation to bring some artists to Selma, silk screening, watercolor, drawing, even some musical talent, to let boys and girls really develop relationships with artists and in the same process learn more about the talents that lie within each of them,” said Nichols.

For more information about all the goings is available at www.selmalibrary.org.