State Representative Not Seeking Election for 6th Term

by Rashad Snell

State Rep. Alan Boothe (R – Troy) on Monday announced that he will not seek re-election to the District 89 legislative seat that he has held since 1998 and said he has also decided to step down as chairman of the House Rules Committee so that someone who will serve in the next quadrennium may gather needed experience in the post.

At the request of Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia), Boothe has agreed to remain in the body’s leadership and continue offering advice and counsel in the newly-created role of House Floor Leader.

“When I entered office almost 20 years ago, my two goals were to attract new businesses and new jobs to my district and to ensure that higher education received its fair share of state funds. I am proud that we have been able to accomplish both objectives,” Boothe said. “Representing the citizens of District 89 in the Alabama State House has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity they provided me to serve.”

McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) praised the example that Boothe set for other members to follow and noted the positive impact he has had on the body.

“When I was elected Speaker of the House and had to choose a Rules Committee chairman, I looked for someone with great wisdom, valuable experience, and, most importantly, the trust and respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Alan Boothe filled every one of those requirements perfectly,” McCutcheon said. “His big personality and his wise counsel will leave a lasting imprint on the Alabama House, and his legacy will be felt in the chamber for many years to come. I’m grateful he has agreed to serve as our Republican Floor Leader during the time remaining in his term.”

In addition to his role as Rules Committee chairman, Boothe has previously served on the House Internal Affairs Committee and the House Ways and Means Education Committee, which drafts budgets for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and public universities across the state. An employee of Troy University for more than 40 years before retiring, Boothe also served on the Troy City Council and was Coroner of Pike County.

He and his wife, Ann, live in Troy and are the parents of two grown children, Melissa and Jason.

“I want to thank my family for supporting me as I have sought to serve District 89 to the best of my ability,” Boothe added.