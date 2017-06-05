Weekend Anchor/Reporter

by Sharon Schaeffer

Alabama Telecasters, Inc. has an opening for an Anchor/Reporter with WAKA / CBS-8 and WNCF / ABC Montgomery located in Montgomery, Alabama. This person will be responsible for anchoring the weekend News and General Assignment reporting three days a week. This is a leadership role on the weekends, overseeing the newsroom and social media. At least one year of anchoring experienced preferred. A college degree in Broadcast Journalism is required. This is a great opportunity to work in a fast-paced Market located in the State Capital of Alabama. Outstanding company benefits with a competitive salary depending on experience. Send resume/tape or link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, WAKA / CBS-8 TV, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, AL 36106. No Phone Calls Please. EOE