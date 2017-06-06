by Shane Butler

This rainy weather pattern is about to start winding down but there’s still some rain ahead for Wednesday. A cold front will move into the area and bring drier air with it. Showers and t-storms will be possible for the first half of Wednesday and the better chance for that rain activity will be south and eastward. Sunshine along with drier air will set the stage for some nice weather to round out the work week. Morning temps start in the lower 60s and warm into the mid to upper 80s by late afternoon. Less humid air will make it feel fairly comfortable for just a few days. Moisture will be on the increase late in the upcoming week. We will have to introduce the chance for showers Sunday afternoon. Looks like the daily variety of afternoon pop up showers and t-storms will be back early next week.