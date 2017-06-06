Birmingham Businessman Enters 2018 Governor’s Race

by Rashad Snell

Fresh off a year in which Alabama became a key state in the election of a political outsider to the highest office in the land, successful Birmingham businessman Josh Jones is launching a bid to bring an outsider’s perspective to Montgomery.

“Alabama cannot afford to elect another politician,” said Jones. “What we need is a statesman who brings a unique set of skills, possesses a gift for leadership and team building, rejects the political status quo, is guided by a clear set of principles, changes the culture around the Capitol, and goes home once the job is done.”

Jones, who has never held or sought political office, has spent a career leading companies and teams in the innovative, hi-tech medical device industry. Having been at the cutting-edge with some of the world’s most innovative technologies, Jones has high aspirations for Alabama.

“When was the last time we had a leader that was genuinely devoted to making Alabama elite, taking us to the top?” added Jones. “Imagine what we could accomplish if we had energetic leadership that believed in and fought for an Alabama that could be first in education, first in innovation, and first in job creation. What if we had a real, conservative non-politician who challenged the status quo and established our state as a leader in the protection of life, the promotion of religious liberty, the defense of the Second Amendment, the slashing of red tape and burdensome regulation, and in breaking the bonds of big government stagnation and oppression? I’m not a politician, and I don’t want to make this a career. I’m the candidate who will shake Montgomery to its very core.”

“We are offering what people are craving and momentum is building”, Jones said. “People are tired of political-speak, of settling for managers instead of leaders, and allowing our state to sit at the bottom of every meaningful ranking. They want a leader, a statesman, that has the know-how, the sincere convictions, and the conservative principles needed to Make Alabama #1. For those fine with stagnation and the current path, I am not their candidate. But, we are being blown away by voters getting behind our campaign because they know I offer a fresh, bold, and more prosperous vision for our state.”

Josh and his wife Jennifer have four children, Knox, Harris, Olivia, and Whit. Together, they seek to model Christ in their home and instill the value of hard work in their children. They currently reside in Birmingham, Alabama where they are active members of Briarwood Church and enjoy participating in various community sports and events.

More information can be found at www.jonesforalabama.com. To schedule an interview with Josh, please contact us at admin@jonesforalabama.com.