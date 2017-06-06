Domestic Dispute in Dallas Co. Ends in Shootout

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A woman is hurt and a man is behind bars after a domestic dispute in Dallas County ends in a shootout.

Sheriff Harris Huffman said the 26 year old victim is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen Monday evening.

Huffman said the woman was shot after she stepped in to try and break up a domestic dispute involving her sister.

Huffman said Donald Richardson has been arrested and charged with assault in the shooting.

“You had the boyfriend, girlfriend fighting. The sister of the girlfriend got in between them and started trying to break up the fight. The suspect pulled out a pistol and started shooting and the victim pulled out her gun and started shooting,” said Huffman.

He said Richardson is being held in the Dallas Co. Jail without bond.