MPD Issues BOLO for Suspected Vehicle in Three Indecent Exposure Cases

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has issued a lookout for a suspected vehicle in connection with three reports Monday, June 5, of indecent exposure.

MPD issued the lookout this morning to alert the public as part of its continuing investigation into the three incidents. The vehicle is described as a newer model gray or silver American sports car similar to a Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro, with black racing stripes down the side. The vehicle has an Alabama disabled veteran tag. The driver is described as an early 20s black male wearing a Carver High School hoodie and University of Alabama baseball cap.

Anyone with knowledge of this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1, Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, or contact MPD Special Victims Unit at 625-3832.

MPD received the first report after 3 p.m. Monday when an adult female pedestrian was approached by the suspect vehicle at South Hull Street and Felder Avenue. The driver stopped his vehicle and exposed himself after asking the victim for directions.

Later Monday, after 5 p.m., MPD received two additional reports involving the driver and vehicle in the vicinity of Wynlakes Boulevard, Dunwoody and Lakeridge Drive. Each of the two victims (both adult females) was walking when approached by the vehicle described above.

MPD’s investigation is continuing.