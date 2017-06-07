A Chance To Dry Out !

by Shane Butler

Our rainy weather pattern has moved out and now we get a chance to dry out for a few days. High pressure moves in and the sky becomes mostly sunny allowing temps to warm up. Temps will start out a bit cooler but mid to upper 80s by afternoon. We could be hovering around 90 degrees over the weekend. Some moisture will start to creep back into the area early next week. This will lead to our next opportunity for some rain activity. It looks like a hot and humid setup with scat’d afternoon showers and t-storms.