MPS Offering Summer Feeding Program for Children Ages 18 and Younger
Montgomery Public Schools is offering a summer feeding program at 15 schools around the county. Anyone 18 years old or younger can receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.
“This program is in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture,” said MPS Director of Child Nutrition Gina Shell. “We are fortunate to be able to help those families who may have a difficult time providing complete nutrition for their children.”
Schedules at the 15 sites vary. Shell says the system is working to spread limited resources around the county.
“The times and dates are built around the summer learning programs at our schools,” added Shell. “However, anyone 18 years old or younger is welcome to have breakfast or lunch at no charge. They do not have to be enrolled in our summer learning program.”
Sites will not be selling adult meals.
The sites and their schedules are below:
Southlawn Middle School
June 5 – June 29
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
Davis Elementary School
June 5 – June 30
Monday – Friday
Breakfast: 8:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
Bellingrath Middle School
June 5 – July 20
Monday – Friday
Breakfast: 8:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.
Goodwyn Middle School
June 12 – June 22
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 8:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 12:30 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
Pintlala Elementary School
June 12 – June 22
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 12:30 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
Dunbar-Ramer School
June 12 – June 22
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
Brewbaker Primary School
Johnson Elementary School
Morningview Elementary School
June 12 – June 29
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
Carver Elementary School
Chisholm Elementary School
June 12 – June 29
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
Brewbaker Intermediate School
June 12 – July 20
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.
Brewbaker Middle School
Jeff Davis High School
Lanier High School
June 14 – July 20
Monday – Thursday
Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.