MPS Offering Summer Feeding Program for Children Ages 18 and Younger

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Public Schools is offering a summer feeding program at 15 schools around the county. Anyone 18 years old or younger can receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.

“This program is in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture,” said MPS Director of Child Nutrition Gina Shell. “We are fortunate to be able to help those families who may have a difficult time providing complete nutrition for their children.”

Schedules at the 15 sites vary. Shell says the system is working to spread limited resources around the county.

“The times and dates are built around the summer learning programs at our schools,” added Shell. “However, anyone 18 years old or younger is welcome to have breakfast or lunch at no charge. They do not have to be enrolled in our summer learning program.”

Sites will not be selling adult meals.

The sites and their schedules are below:

Southlawn Middle School

June 5 – June 29

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

Davis Elementary School

June 5 – June 30

Monday – Friday

Breakfast: 8:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

Bellingrath Middle School

June 5 – July 20

Monday – Friday

Breakfast: 8:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.

Goodwyn Middle School

June 12 – June 22

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 8:00 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 12:30 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.

Pintlala Elementary School

June 12 – June 22

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 12:30 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.

Dunbar-Ramer School

June 12 – June 22

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

Brewbaker Primary School

Johnson Elementary School

Morningview Elementary School

June 12 – June 29

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

Carver Elementary School

Chisholm Elementary School

June 12 – June 29

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

Brewbaker Intermediate School

June 12 – July 20

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

Brewbaker Middle School

Jeff Davis High School

Lanier High School

June 14 – July 20

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 A.M. – 8:30 A.M. Lunch: 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.