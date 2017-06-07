Two People in Custody in Connection to Brundidge Murder

by Rashad Snell

The Brundidge Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that Jacory Townsend is in Police custody. Townsend was wanted for Murder. Brundidge Detective Charles Beasley advised that Townsend turned himself in, without incident, on Saturday, June 3.

The Brundidge Police Department also notified CrimeStoppers that Trista Townsend is no longer wanted for Questioning. Brundidge Detective Charles Beasley advised that Townsend turned herself in, without incident, on June 3 as well.

No other details were released.

Brundidge Police report that Xavier Thomas, 22, was shot to death on May 30.

The incident occurred at the Brundidge Retirement Center on Walding Circle. Officers say Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle when someone opened fire on him. Thomas was then taken to the Troy Regional Medical Center in another car by a relative.