Work on Student Housing Development to Begin Next Week

by Rashad Snell

Work on a university student housing and retail development is slated to begin after an Alabama city council approved amendments to the development agreement Tuesday.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports work on the 191 College development will begin Monday. The changes to the agreement with the Auburn City Council adjust the timeline for construction and associated street closures. Brett Basquin of developer Foresite Group says the amendments allow 24-hour construction through July 31, which will shorten the total time spent of utility work by 35 days.

Mayor Bill Ham expressed concern over the project overlapping with football season and the beginning of the Auburn University school year. Basquin says the original agreement that restricted work and lane closures to nighttime would have meant the project would run through Labor Day.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)