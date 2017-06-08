Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Wins $1,000 Grant

by Jalea Brooks

A Montgomery high school is being recognized by a non-profit for its efforts to help students take one of the first steps to get into college.

Alabama Possible’s “Cash for College” program encourages high schools to assist their Seniors in filling out the FAFSA or free application for federal student aid.

Kristina Scott, executive director of Alabama Possible says “We’re here today to celebrate 205 schools around the state of Alabama that made their students post secondary education a priority by helping them fill out their financial aid form.”

Career counselors like Alesia Ruffin are already urging their students to continue their education, but say the “Cash For College’ incentive gives them an extra push, so that they can do the same for their students. She explains “it’s like a friendly competition to see which counselors will have the most students apply for financial aid but it’s a win win all the way around.

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery received a 1,000 dollar grant for having 62% of it’s seniors complete FAFSA. Career preparedness coach Shuandra Barrett, says most of her students want to go to college but don’t anticipate the costs that go along with it.

She says ” when they look and see oh it’s going to cost a lot I say by the time you get ready to graduate you’re going to need more money and if their parents are able to help that’s great but if not, they need to know that there are options””

Sam Munnerlyn President of Trenholm State community college says many times students who are most eligible for financial assistance, are least aware. He explains “we find that many student have the aptitude , they have everything they need but they don’t have the money but they don’t know that money is available for them to put their hands on and not in front of loans but there’s grant money out there and its very important to get that word out there”.

Kristina Scott with Alabama Possible says 9 out of 10 students who complete the FAFSA go on to attend college in the Fall.///