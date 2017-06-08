Finally a Chance to Dry Out

by Ryan Stinnett

We are forecasting sunny days with lower humidity and clear cool nights, the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and lows will be in the lower 60s. We note, some of the high-res models are trying to show a few isolated showers east of the I-65 corridor today; not actually sure if these will occur, but just note there could be some rain drops for some today, but 99% of us will be staying dry.

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: Little change in the forecast for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with mostly sunny weather continuing. We are expecting a warming trend over the weekend as afternoon highs return to the upper 80s with lows in the 60s; there could be some highs in the 90s as well.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Early next week, moist air returns and we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and likely lasting through much of next week and highs should hold in the mid to upper 80s for most of us. Pretty standard weather for June in Alabama.

Enjoy the sun!!!

Ryan