Troy’s Summer Feeding Program Begins

by Danielle Wallace

A nutritious meal in the middle of a summer day, isn’t that hard to find in Troy, thanks to the city’s summer feeding program.

“We know that they have junk food and things like that at home but we just want to make sure that they do have something that is nutritious and they are more than welcome to come to the site and get that meal,” says Jan Baxter Lee, Director of the Program.

The program distributes meals from Troy Elementary School to 15 locations in Troy for children 18-years-old and younger.

“Right now it’s probably going to be an average of about fifteen hundred lunches so we’re really excited about that,” says Lee.

For the Boys and Girls Club of Troy, the program makes their own summer program possible.

“We can’t actually afford meals for all the kids every single day and so with the feeding program, they come and they bring it and they keep us running,” says Tyler McKay.

“When we tell parents that we offer lunch they are really, really surprised,” says Jade Adams, Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Troy.

For parents and children, the program makes summer meal planning a little easier.

“We want to make sure that every child is able to eat something that is healthy,” says Baxter.

Troy’s summer feeding program lasts until July 21st. It’s closed on July 3rd and 4th.

For a complete list of locations for the program, contact Jan Baxter Lee at Troy Elementary School at 566-1444.