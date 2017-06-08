UPDATE: Juvenile Arrested as Suspect in Three Indecent Exposure Cases

by Rashad Snell

MPD has identified a single suspect in all three June 5 indecent exposure incidents and has taken him into custody yesterday evening.

Charges are pending and because the suspect is a juvenile, the identity of the suspect hasn’t been released publicly.

The Montgomery Police Department issued a be on the lookout for a suspected vehicle in connection with three reports Monday, June 5, of indecent exposure.

MPD issued the lookout Tuesday morning to alert the public as part of its continued investigation into the three incidents.

The vehicle was described as a newer model gray or silver American sports car similar to a Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro, with black racing stripes down the side. The vehicle has an Alabama disabled veteran tag. The driver was described as an early 20s black male wearing a Carver High School hoodie and University of Alabama baseball cap, but after further investigating the suspect was identified as being a juvenile.

MPD received the first report after 3 p.m. Monday when an adult female pedestrian was approached by the suspect vehicle at South Hull Street and Felder Avenue. The driver stopped his vehicle and exposed himself after asking the victim for directions.

Later Monday, after 5 p.m., MPD received two additional reports involving the driver and vehicle in the vicinity of Wynlakes Boulevard, Dunwoody and Lakeridge Drive. Each of the two victims (both adult females) was walking when approached by the vehicle described above.