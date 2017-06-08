US Supreme Court Denies Stay of Execution for Alabama Inmate

by Stefanie Hicks

The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the execution of an Alabama inmate to proceed.

Justices on Thursday evening denied the stay request by 46-year-old Robert Bryant Melson, who was convicted of killing three people during the 1994 robbery of a Popeye’s fast food restaurant in Gadsden, 60 miles northeast of Birmingham.

The court had temporarily delayed the execution, which was set to begin at 6 p.m. CDT, to consider his claim that the state planned to use a drug that would not reliably render him unconscious at the start of the procedure.

Melson’s attorneys cited the December execution in which an Alabama man coughed and heaved for 13 minutes.

Attorneys for the state argued that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld midazolam’s use and allowed other executions to proceed.

