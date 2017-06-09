Construction Begins for New Park at Property of Old Screws Armory

by Danielle Wallace

Where the old Screws Armory once stood is now mostly dirt and gravel as construction takes place for a new park.

The process of tearing it down began around three weeks ago.

Councilman Richard Bollinger believes the park will be a great asset to the Bellhurst neighborhood nearby.

“It gives them an opportunity to have a place to come out that’s within walking distance of the Bellhurst neighborhood and have a gathering place where they can meet and walk and do other things,” says Bollinger.

The property along Atlanta Highway has been the talk among many for the past five years.

“It took about three years working through all the government agencies for the city to obtain this property. It took about a year to work in to our budget,” says Bollinger.

Now plans are becoming a reality in just two months, the space will be completely cleared with the exception of this building.

For people in the Bellhurst neighborhood, news of the park is exciting.

“I think that’s great that they are turning it into a park. I’ve got children and we’re looking for places to go that are close, says Krysten Kendric.

“It gives kids more activities to do around here. The east montgomery baseball park is all we have,” says Elizabeth Jones.

Bollinger says there also plans to connect the park with a road to the East Mongtomery Baseball Field.

He believes the park will benefit the city, just as the recent revitalization of the spot where the old Head Elementary School once stood.

“When the school board did that, it made a nice improvement for that whole area and this right here of fits, it kind of goes along the same,” says Bollinger.