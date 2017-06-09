Elmore County Humane Society Sees Influx of Animals

by Andrew James

The Elmore County Humane Society took in 40 animals Thursday alone. That’s almost double the number of animals they usually take in each day.

“Forty in one day, think about 40 animals landing in your front yard in one day on top of about 300 that we’re already caring for,” explained Executive Director Rea Cord.

She says the increased number of animals has her staff pushed for space and manpower. They’re now trying to get animals adopted to good homes.

“We wish we didn’t have so many that needed our love because it gets to be difficult when you’re running out of room,” she shared, “you don’t know where to put them and you’re having to make very difficult choices sometimes.”

If you’re interested in adopting an animal visit the Elmore County Humane Society.