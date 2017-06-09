Man Executed for 1994 Fast Food Restaurant Murder

by Stefanie Hicks

A man convicted of killing three people during the 1994 robbery of an Alabama fast-food restaurant was put to death by lethal injection.

Authorities say 46-year-old Robert Melson was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m. CDT Thursday at a southwest Alabama prison. The execution was the state’s second of the year.

State prosecutors said Melson and another man who used to work at the restaurant, robbed a Popeye’s in Gadsden, 60 miles northeast of Birmingham, and Melson opened fire on four employees in the restaurant’s freezer.

Nathaniel Baker, Tamika Collins and Darrell Collier were killed. The surviving employee, Bryant Archer, crawled for help and was able to identify one of the robbers as the former worker which led police to Melson.

