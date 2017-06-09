Mostly Dry For The Weekend; Unsettled Next Week

by Ben Lang

The area will remain dry and warm overnight tonight. Expect skies to become mostly clear sky and temperatures to remain a bit warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Saturday will be warm and summery. Highs will be near 90 under a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

An upper level ridge will slide further east Sunday, allowing some isolated showers and storms to fire up in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be I-85 southward, but Sunday doesn’t look to be a washout. Better chances for rain will persist through the week ahead, however. Widely scattered showers, similar to what we experienced earlier this week and last week, will again become likely for the afternoons. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90, with overnight lows warm and muggy in the upper 60s to around 70. We will be in a very cyclical pattern, with showers and storm coverage peaking in the afternoons, then diminishing for the overnights.

Right now, looks like the unsettled pattern will persist into next weekend, with highs near 90 and isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms.