One More Dry Night Ahead

...But Unsettled Again This Week

by Ben Lang

Saturday turned out to be a hot day with highs near 90°. Saturday night will be dry with lows in the upper 60s and a mostly clear sky. Sunday will begin a trend of warm and muggy days/nights. Isolated to widely scattered storms also return to the area Sunday. Still looks like the best chance for rain is along and south of I-85 tomorrow. More widespread storms are expected to kick off the work week.

Sunday night will remain muggy with shower and thunderstorm activity decreasing. Lows will only fall to around 70°. Expect thunderstorms to fire across the area by noon Monday and for storms to remain scattered about the area for much of the afternoon. Temperatures Monday will still be able to warm considerably at times when it is not raining, expect high in the upper 80s.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue for the rest of the week as well. Rain and storms will follow a diurnal trend, meaning they will fire up during the late morning and continue through the early evening, then diminish later in the evening. The overnights will remain dry for the most part, but also warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Highs will range from the upper 80s to around 90 each day. The days with the best chance for rain will be Monday and Tuesday, and also Thursday through Saturday, but rain/storms will be possible each day this week.