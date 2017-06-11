Afternoon Storms And Summer Heat

by Ben Lang

Most of the storms have been confined to areas along and south of I-85 and Hwy 80 this afternoon. Shower and Thunderstorms will gradually diminish as we head through the evening hours. Expect a warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows near 70°.

More widespread showers and storms are likely on Monday. They will follow a similar pattern to today’s storms. By noon, we should see showers and storms dotting the radar, and gradually increasing in coverage through the afternoon. Tomorrow’s storms may linger a bit longer into the evening, but will eventually diminish overnight.

We will definitely feel the summer heat this week. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon, and with higher humidity this week, it will feel even hotter. Scattered storms will be likely each afternoon as well. Not much heat relief overnight this week either, with lows in the lower 70s and a muggy feel to the air.