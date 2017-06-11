Rocks are Taking Over Prattville

by Caitlyn Cline

Caroline LaMothe is using rocks to get people active this summer.

LaMothe heard about the idea of painting small rocks and hiding them for others to find through some of her friends. She looked into participating in a rock hiding group in her area, but couldn’t find her own. So she started one.

LaMothe has been painting and hiding rocks around Prattville all summer. Sometimes she paints animals, sometimes faces, sometimes the rocks are just a combination of colors. Then she hides the rocks somewhere in Prattville, whether it be downtown or in one of the parks. And then, she waits.

“Once they find the rock they take a picture of the rock, post it on the group page, Prattville Rocks. And then they re-hide it,” she explains.

Her rocks have made her a small town celebrity. People always recognize the “Rock Lady,” making her job hiding rocks a little more difficult.

Some businesses downtown have also joined in on the fun, making personalized rocks as well. If someone brings in those rocks the stores will offer a discount or free item.

LaMothe never thought her rocks would take off like this, but she says more than 500 rocks have been found since she started her page. Now some people are even painting their own rocks for others to find.

“It has brought fun and creativity to everyone,” says rock hunter Adam Hunt, holding up one of his own rocks he plans on hiding. “I hope they stay around forever! I hope it never dies, I love it! So much fun!”

LaMothe says she only planned on hiding the rocks for a few months during the summer, but now plans to keep hiding them as long as people are looking.

“It gets their face out of their devices, and gets them enjoying the parks,” she says with a smile.