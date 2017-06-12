Biscuits Drop Third Straight to Lookouts

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (34-29) lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts (36-27) for the third-straight night, falling to their North Division rivals by a score of 5-4, on Sunday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits have now lost eight of their last nine games to Chattanooga, and are now on a four-game losing streak tying a season-high.

Mike Franco (5-1) retired the side in the first and looked to be cruising, but then things fell apart for him over the next two innings, as he allowed five runs on five hits in the second and third inning, before suffering an injury in the fourth that forced him to come out of the game. Franco finished giving up five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out three to suffer his first loss in 12 starts this season. The Biscuits are now 10-2 in Franco starts.

Chattanooga got on the board early thanks to a four-run second inning that saw the Lookouts load the bases, before Ryan Walker smacked a two-run single to right and Nick Gordon belted a two-run triple to center to give the Lookouts a 4-0 lead. TJ White added an insurance run in the third with an RBI-single to left to make it 5-0, and Raul Fernandez, (2-1) who finished allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two would help keep it that way until the seventh.

In the seventh, The Biscuits brought across a run thanks to Cade Gotta’s sac-fly to center to make it 5-1. They had a chance to add more when they loaded the bases, but Nathan Lukes would fly out to end the inning. Montgomery left a season-high 17 players on base throughout the game, but still found a way to keep it close.

Gotta would add another run in the eighth with an RBI-single to right to make it a 5-2 game, and then in the ninth, the Biscuits brought across a couple of runs across with two outs. Andrew Velazquez hit an RBI-double to left, and then Braxton Lee scored on a wild pitch from Lookouts reliever Jake Reed that made it 5-4. The Biscuits would fall just short of tying it late though, as Reed would get Joe McCarthy to line out to center to end the game.

Montgomery is now 4-9 against the Lookouts in 13 games this season. With the win, Chattanooga jumped to first place in the standings after the Tennessee Smokies lost to the Jackson Generals. The Biscuits are a now two games behind the Lookouts for first place in the North Division, and will look to narrow the gap, when right-hander Jose Mujica (5-3) takes the hill against righty Felix Jorge (6-1) on Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium at 7:05 PM.