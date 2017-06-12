Demopolis Man Charged in Deadly Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Demopolis man is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Gallion over the weekend.

Police Chief Tommie Reese says 19 year old Dalton Jowers of Demopolis has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenage female.

“The victim is a juvenile by her age and we’re not releasing the name, the police department’s not releasing the name,” said Reese.

He said the shooting happened about 12:30 Saturday morning in the Starmont Road area of the Gallion community just off Highway 43.

“There was an event going on at this location where I guess people just gather, I guess you know to fellowship or whatever they want to do you know and they were outside when this happened,” he said.

Reese said when officers arrived on the scene they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He said she was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

“We’re working this case basically as a homicide, with the potential of being an accident, but right now we don’t know,” said Reese.

“We’re still looking into everything, still interviewing people and also waiting for forensics to come back from forensics.”

Reese says anyone with information about the shooting call Demopolis Police at 334-289-3073.

Jowers is being held in the Marengo County Jail.