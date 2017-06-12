Demopolis Man Charged with Murder of Teenage Girl

by Rashad Snell

Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a teenager.

Al.com reports, Dalton Martin Jowers, 19, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the death of a 17-year old girl.

Demopolis Police Department said in a statement that they received a report of a shooting at 12:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died.

It’s unclear if Jowers has a lawyer.

