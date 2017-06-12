New Jobs Coming to Autaugaville

by Rashad Snell

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $166,500 to help the town of Autaugaville turn the tap on for a new water bottling plant, resulting in 25 new jobs for the community.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide infrastructure required for MRaine Industries to bottle water from a natural artesian well, one of several located throughout Autaugaville. A previous water bottling company also operated in the community.

“When businesses locate in rural Alabama, they get to experience some of the best that Alabama has to offer,” Ivey said. “MRaine Industries is creating 25 good jobs, and in the process making use of a natural resource in our state. I am delighted with the cooperation among other state and local leaders along with those in the private sector who made this project happen. I am pleased that this ADECA grant will help provide the infrastructure necessary to bring these new jobs to Autaugaville.”

The town will use the grant to provide water and sewer service for the plant which will be located on a five-acre site off Autauga County Road 165. City water is required because of water pressure needed for fire-suppression capabilities at the 25,000-square-foot building that will be constructed. MRaine Industries, with headquarters in Northport, expects to have the water bottling plant in operation within a year after construction startup. Water quality from the well has been tested and will be continually monitored, company officials said.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Gov. Ivey prioritizes job creation in Alabama, particularly in our rural communities, and she is working every day to increase those job opportunities for all Alabamians,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With this ADECA grant, Gov. Ivey and ADECA are partnering with Autaugaville and local leaders to make this project a reality and create 25 valuable new jobs.”

Ivey notified Mayor Curtis Stoudenmire that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation.