Showers and Storms Daily

by Ryan Stinnett

OUR WEATHER SETUP: An area of high pressure is centered to the east of Alabama. The clockwise flow around the high means southerly winds and increasing moisture levels. As humidity levels increase, so will out rain chances for the week ahead. For Monday through Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day. Also each day we are going to have to mention the chance for scattered showers and storms for the entire state. A shower will certainly be possible at any time with the moisture-rich air mass in place, but the greatest coverage will come during the peak heating of the day during the afternoon and evening hours. QPF output the next seven days shows the possibility of 1-2 inches of rain for much of the state. Temperature for the week ahead, will be near seasonal values, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon, while nights will be muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Persistence looks best as little to no change in the overall weather pattern is expected. We may can lower rain chances some for Saturday and Sunday, down to about 20-30% or so, but still scattered showers and storms will be a threat. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures should be in the upper 80s, while lows will be around 70°.

TROPICAL MISCHIEF?: It is that time of year where we are watching the tropics. The GFS continues to show some sort of system in the Gulf of Mexico late next week (June 21st-23rd). This time of year, we usually always see a tropical system in the long range models since climatology suggests a tropical system would be possible during hurricane season. Certainly no need to worry right now, and odds are this is just bad model output, but the consistency in the model could mean tropical troubles in the coming weeks.

Have a magnificent Monday!!!

Ryan