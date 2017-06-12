UPDATE: Montgomery Sexual Abuse, Robbery, & Kidnapping Suspect in Custody

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department officially notified CrimeStoppers that Geraldo J. Jackson is in Police custody.

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce took Jackson into custody over the weekend. Representatives advise that he was taken into custody without incident in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

Geraldo Jackson was wanted in reference to a Rape, Sodomy, Robbery, and Kidnapping offense that occurred on May 26, at the intersection of Well Road and Old Selma Road in Montgomery.