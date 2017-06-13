Greenville Police’s Summer House Watch Program Starts Up

by Caitlyn Cline

The Greenville Police Department is offering extra security for those taking a vacation this summer through the House Watch Program.

The program is nothing new to Greenville. Chief Justin Lovvorn says it’s been going on for as long as he can remember.

“It just lets us know for sure that we need to check on this house in particular because there’s not supposed to be anyone there,” explains Lovvorn. The program is simple: anyone who wants police to watch their home while they’re away on a trip just needs to call the Greenville Police Department and add their address to the list.

Police will add the homes onto the normal patrol route and take a little more time to check out the homes. They’ll do a walk around and make sure nothing is out of place with the home or property and keep the homeowners’ minds at ease.

“We have a lot of people who try to take advantage of those situations. Try to learn people’s habits and learn when they’re out of town so they can ease around and try to get something that doesn’t belong to them,” says Lieutenant Danny Bond, who heads up the program. “If we find somebody who’s walking around somebody’s yard, that doesn’t belong there, we’re going to find out what’s going on with them.”

“We’ll take an extra patrol by there, keep an extra watch on the house, and often we’ll get out and do foot patrol around it just to make sure everything’s secure, nothing’s been messed with,” adds Lovvorn.

If anyone in Greenville wants to sign up for the House Watch Program in Greenville, just call (334) 382 – 7461 and ask to speak to Lt. Bond or the shift commander.