Creekwalk Concert Series Kicks Off in Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Downtown Prattville was alive with music as the Summer Creekwalk Concert Series kicked off Tuesday night.

City officials hope to attract even more people to the downtown area with more businesses opening up.

Adrienne’s Downtown Bar has been open five months and management is looking forward to having the Tuesday night crowd.

“I think its awesome. I’ve lived in Prattville since I was in first grade. So you look at the upper end of town by the interstate, it’s really booming now. And with the apartments and everything coming into the downtown area, the life is starting to blossom down here and it’s starting to turn out to be what it really should be,” said Bradley Williams, bartender at Adrienne’s Downtown Bar.

The Creekwalk Concert Series will be held the second and fourth Tuesdays of June and July. It’s free and open to the public.