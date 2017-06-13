Former U.S. Attorney Running for AL Attorney Gerneral

by Rashad Snell

Former U.S. attorney Alice Martin, who’s best known for leading a series of public corruption prosecutions, is running for attorney general in Alabama.

Martin confirmed to The Associated Press that she’s seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general. Martin will challenge Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall, who was appointed this spring.

She says her top priority will be cleaning up what she called a “culture of corruption in Alabama politics.”

Martin was the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Alabama from 2001 to 2009.

As U.S. attorney, Martin said her office amassed 140 public corruption convictions. Those included the head of the two-year college system, former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford and multiple county commissioners and legislators.

She also served as chief deputy under former Attorney General Luther Strange.

