“Kid’s Count” Report

by Tim Lennox

A new report from the “Kid’s Count” Data Book shows Alabama moving up two positions…to 44th nationally.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation report says:

“Alabama saw improvements in 11 of the 16 indicators and 6 of those were equal to or better than the national average. The 2017 Report ranks Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi lower than Alabama.

Overall child well-being rankings are based on 16 indicators organized into four domains or issue areas. While Alabama showed improvements in each domain, for the first time since 2012, Alabama showed improvement in all four economic well-being indicators.”