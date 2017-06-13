Lookouts Cook the Biscuits for 4th Straight Game

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (34-30) lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts (37-27) for the fourth-straight night, falling to their North Division rivals by a score of 6-0 on Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits have now dropped nine of their last ten games, and are now on a season-high five-game losing streak.

Biscuits starter Jose Mujica (5-4) retired the side in the first and looked to be cruising, until Andy Watkins finally got to him in the second with a hit, and that would open up the floodgates. Mujica finished the night allowing a season-high nine hits, but it didn’t hurt him, as he allowed just one run while striking out three in a loss.

It was a pitchers duel until the fifth, as Felix Jorge (7-1) held the Biscuits scoreless through four, and then his team finally provided him with some run support in the fifth, when Edgar Corcino smacked an RBI-single to center to put the Lookouts up, 1-0. Jorge allowed no runs on three hits while striking out five to earn his fifth-straight win.

Biscuits reliever Kyle Bird walked Corcino and Lamonte Wade in the seventh, and would advance Corcino to third and Wade to second on a wild pitch, before being replaced by Edwin Fierro. Fierro with a runner 90 feet away threw a wild ball past Biscuits catcher Nick Ciuffo, that gave the Lookouts a 2-0 advantage.

Ian Gibaut entered in the ninth and retired the first two hitters he faced, before Grant Kay committed a throwing error on a groundball that should have ended the inning, and the Lookouts took advantage by bringing across four runs. Joe McCarthy smacked a double to right center in the bottom of the ninth off reliever Mason Melotakis, who retired the next two batters to end the game. Montgomery has now been limited to four hits twice against the Lookouts this season.