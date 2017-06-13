Muggy, with Daily Showers and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

Through Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day and also each day we are going to have scattered showers and storms across the entire state. A shower will certainly be possible at any time with the moisture-rich air mass in place, but the greatest coverage will come during the peak heating of the day, during the afternoon and evening hours. Due to the scattered and random nature of the storms, there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they pop up in advance. Rain distribution will be very uneven; on most days some spots will get nothing, and others could see over one inch with some temporary flooding issues. After sunset, storms will wind down and most of the activity will be over with by 10-11PM each night.Temperature each day will be near seasonal values, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s each afternoon, while nights will be muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Little to no change in the overall weather pattern is expected and we are going to leave rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers and storms; temperatures should be near 90°, while lows will be around 70°.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The GFS continues to show some sort of system in the western Gulf of Mexico late next week, still way too early to focus on possibilities, but just something to note if you have beach plans in the coming weeks.

Have an amazing Tuesday!

Ryan