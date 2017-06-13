One Dead, One Hurt in Wilcox Co. Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One person is dead and another is injured during an apparent home invasion in Wilcox County.

Sheriff Earnest Evans said 50 year old Curtis Crear and his girlfriend were shot early Monday morning at his home in the Alberta community.

Evans said when officers arrived they found Crear dead, his girlfriend injured and his house ransacked.

“It appears to us that it possibly was a robbery took place but we’re not sure. The case is still being investigated,” said Evans.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office secret witness line at 334-682-4251.