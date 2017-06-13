Warriors Win Second NBA Title in Three Years

by Rashad Snell

Kevin Durant scored 39 points, Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.

Durant capped his first season with the Warriors in triumphant fashion with another big shooting night that helped Golden State avoid a repeat of last year’s Finals collapse when Cleveland rallied from 3-1 down to win the title.

LeBron James scored 41 points and Kyrie Irving added 26 for the Cavs, who had won four straight potential elimination games against the Warriors before running out of gas in Game 5.

The city of Oakland is gearing up for a Thursday parade to celebrate the Golden State Warriors latest NBA title.

As fans snapped up victory shirts and hats Tuesday following a night of celebrating, city crews were busy hanging championship banners along the parade route.

The parade will take place Thursday morning in downtown Oakland, following the same route as the team’s parade to celebrate the 2015 NBA title.

It will start at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street, wind through downtown streets and end with a procession to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Fans are encouraged to line up for the parade and rally as soon as 5 a.m. Thursday.

Public transportation is encouraged.

Following the victory Monday night, spontaneous celebrations broke out in streets around Oakland.

There were no immediate reports of violence or arrests.