Bullock County Residents Petition to Save Historic School

by Danielle Wallace

One of the oldest schools in Bullock county could be burned or torn down, if supporting citizens don’t take steps to save it.

According to Billie Hazzard there is a lot of history inside of Aberfoil School, that closed it’s doors in 1964.

“It’s been here for over 50 years. People like dr. Martin luther king jr have been here,” says Hazzard.

That’s just one reason why Hazzard started a petition to preserve the school after some of church members at elizabeth baptist church across from the school want it burned or torn down.

“The younger people that didn’t go to Aberfoil school would like to see it burned down or torn town. The other people, especially the middle-age people and all those that went to this school do not wish to see it torn down,” says Hazzard.

Hazzard believes the historic school can be restored for a number of reasons.

“We would like to use it as a community center, have meetings in it, family reunions, and at one time we were able to have the ged classes here and we want to restore it for one of those reasons,” says Hazzard.

She’s been working since the beginning of this month, getting people in bullock county to see its worth, while she collects grants for the school from the Black Belt community foundation.

“We have a 126 signatures total. We will present it at the next church meeting,” says Hazzard.

It’s her hope that others will see the value of the school, before letting it go.

“It just could serve the people in this community.”

Hazzard plans to present her petition to the church at the beginning of next month.