Congressman Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice, Suspect Dead

by Rashad Snell

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Ala.), said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Trump says, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Trump praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

