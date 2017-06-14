Limited Coverage In The Showers This Afternoon

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: A chance for a scattered showers mainly across south Alabama otherwise a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas a fog developing after midnight; expect lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to start then a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon; expect highs near 90°.

Friday: A good chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.