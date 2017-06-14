Local Residents Weigh In On Virginia Shooting

by Jalea Brooks

Lots of people are reacting to the Wednesday morning shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, including people in the river region.

Montgomery resident Peter Delano says “my heart goes out to them it really does I mean they were out there for a fun day and it turned into a horrible day”. Carlos Valdez adds “people should not have to worry about playing baseball and worrying about their life”.

Other like Steven Charles weighed in on the early morning nightmare. He comments “this isn’t the nation that I remember growing up… I don’t remember stuff like that”.

Residents say they’re praying for all 5 victims that were struck after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of the congressional baseball team. Carlos Valdez sends his well wishes to Steve Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives saying “no matter what your political affiliation no matter what your religion is this is a human being’s life he breathes air and has the same color of blood as we too and so we need to come together and pray for him”.

Wednesday morning, Nancy Pelosi spoke in front of her colleagues and called for unity. She explained “we will use this occasion as one that brings us together and not separates us further”.

Pelosi’s message is one that many residents echoed. “I think we should be able to get along as brothers and sisters, and patriots that way” says Charles. Delano adds “One nation… we should be together.”