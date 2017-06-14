New Cafe Coming to Old Cloverdale

by Ellis Eskew

A new eatery is coming to old Cloverdale in Montgomery.

Vintage Year, a fine dining restaurant and bar, is expanding. Management says they are opening a breakfast and lunch spot across the street from their current location on Cloverdale Road.

The new bistro will be called Vintage Cafe.

“This side of Cloverdale, it’s something that will fill a void, we believe. Coffee shop, pastries, healthy lunch options, sandwiches, grab-and-go items. We will be open early in the morning anytime to come through before work or late lunch. We also will serve wine and beer,” said Vintage Year General Manager Chase Brown.



The building was previously home to a Regions Bank, which closed in April. Before that, it was the First National Bank.

Brown says the café will open in early fall.