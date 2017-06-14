Standard June Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

The weather won’t change much across Alabama; partly sunny, very warm, and very humid with a few afternoon showers and storms in random, scattered spots. For Thursday and Friday, moisture will increase, the air will be a bit more unstable, and we expect a general increase in the number of showers and storms on these two days. Still, they will be scattered in nature, and mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, we project a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the around the 90° degree mark, very close to average levels for mid-June.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Classic summer weather continues. Partly sunny, very warm, muggy days with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. No way of knowing now exactly when and where the showers form; they will be random, and mostly between 2:00 and 9:00 p.m. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: An upper trough develops over the eastern third of the nation has potential to push drier air down into Alabama late Tuesday and into Wednesday, which could allow for a couple of days with no afternoon showers and lower humidity, but not sure if this will actually occur. Highs next week should be in the lower 90s.

TROPICS: Global models continue to hint at tropical development in the far Southwest Gulf of Mexico next week; this feature drifts westward toward the Mexican Gulf Coast. Of course, this is a week away and things could change.

Have a wonderful Flag Day Wednesday!

Ryan