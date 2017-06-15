Biscuits Snap 6-Game Losing Streak, Pound the (M) Braves 11-1

by Rashad Snell

Benton Moss (1-1) delivered an impressive performance on the mound, and the Biscuits (35-31) snapped a season-high six-game losing skid on Wednesday night, walloping the Mississippi Braves (32-34), 11-1, in their largest victory of the season at Trustmark Park. Benton Moss (1-1) delivered an impressive performance on the mound, and the Biscuits (35-31) snapped a season-high six-game losing skid on Wednesday night, walloping the Mississippi Braves (32-34), 11-1, in their largest victory of the season at Trustmark Park.

Moss, who was making just his second Double-A start, was outstanding in his first start away from Riverwalk Stadium, twirling seven innings of one-run ball, surrendering only six hits to go along with seven strikeouts and no walks. The victory was the 24-year-old’s first at this level.

Montgomery would get on the board early thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Riley Unroe by Mississippi starter Tyler Pike (0-1), who walked four in the second. Unroe became the first Biscuit this season to draw four walks, and Montgomery drew a season high 12 against M-Braves pitchers. An inning later, Justin Williams slammed an RBI-double over the head of M-Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna to score Cade Gotta to make it 2-0, Biscuits.

The Butter and Blue would add two more runs in the fourth thanks to a Joe McCarthy RBI-single and a Braxton Lee fielder’s choice. In the sixth, sac flies by Michael Russell and Lee made it 6-0, before a Gotta RBI-single made it 7-0. The Biscuits would tack on two more in the eighth, and two more in the ninth, and Edwin Fierro worked two shutout innings out of the bullpen to win by double digits for the first time this season.

The M-Braves lone run was scored off Moss in the seventh on an RBI-groundout by backup catcher Sal Giardina, who had entered the game earlier for starter Kade Scivicque, who was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire, Cody Clark.