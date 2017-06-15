Daily Storm Threat!

by Shane Butler

A hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and t-storms will continue to be the rule until further notice. The air mass remains very moisture providing the fuel for numerous t-storms each day. Storms that do develop will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain. Where storms aren’t occuring you can expect to deal with the heat. Upper 80s to lower 90s will be possible each afternoon. We see a frontal boundary moving into the area early next week. It may enhance the development of storms along its path. The front washes out over the area so we don’t see any significant change in the air mass over the region. Hot and humid conditions are here to stay for a while.